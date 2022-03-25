Smile of the Day 03.25.22

Elias White and Harold Camden, Muskogee
Amanda Camden, the boys' mom, says "my two boys make each other smile."
73, of Checotah, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Services pending. You may share online condolences with David's family at www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
Funeral 11:00 AM Mar. 28, 2022, Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service, 5757 S. Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK with a graveside service at Booker T. Washington Cemetery in Muskogee, OK. Visitation Schaudt's Tulsa on Mar. 25, 2022 from 5-7 PM.
Danny Jewell Byington, Sr., 72, Coweta resident and a United States Army Veteran, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022. No public ceremony and Cremation by the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Espanola Ruth Love, in her 82nd year, dozed into eternal slumber Tuesday, from Tulsa, Oklahoma. A resident of Haskell, Oklahoma, her service arrangements are pending with Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. - Muskogee Chapel. biglowfunerals.com
