Smile of the Day 03.26.21

Jacelynn Tanner, Macy Bynum, Muskogee
Renae, Macy's mom and Jacelynn's aunt, says "they are smiling because they enjoy spending time out with family."
62, farm owner, passed Tuesday, 03/23/2021. Service info: 2pm, Monday, 03/29/2021 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home Muskogee, OK.
27, disabled, passed Tuesday, March 23, 2021 Family to greet friends 5-8PM, Friday, March 26 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Service: 2PM, Saturday, March 27, 2021 @ Muskogee First Assembly Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee
Steven Bruce Wheelock, 71, Retired Dietary Manager for St. John Medical Center, left us Friday. Memorial Ceremony, April 3, 2021, 1:00 PM, Rock House Church, Catoosa. Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., Tulsa biglowfunerals.com
Axzivian D. Cummings, 25, left us Friday from Parsons, Kansas. Hour of Remembrance, Saturday, 12:00 PM, Oasis Community Church. You may visit Him Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. biglowfunerals.com
Cherl Eileen Shine, 63, left us 3/15/2021 from Muskogee. Service of Remembrance, Saturday, 2:00 PM, The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Visitation Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the funeral home. biglowfunerals.com
