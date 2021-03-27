Smile of the Day 03.27.21

Elye Crockett, Muskogee
"Playing music makes me smile."
Updated: March 27, 2021 @ 9:58 am
80, Masonry Contractor, passed Tuesday, March 23, 2021 Memorial service: 10AM, Monday, March 29, 2021 @ Muskogee Church of Christ Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee
