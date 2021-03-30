Smile of the Day 03.30.21

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: March 30, 2021 @ 6:16 pm
muskogeephoenix.com
Lindsey
Malinda Lindsey, Fort Gibson
"This morning I saw a beautiful sunshine and heard the birds singing. When I came into my school, that's exactly what I said."
age 75. Linguist. Died March 29th in Tahlequah, OK. Services April 1st at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Keener Cemetery. Visitation March 31st from 1:00pm until 4:00pm wake at 4:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
80, Masonry Contractor, passed Tuesday, March 23, 2021 Memorial service: 10AM, Monday, March 29, 2021 @ Muskogee Church of Christ Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee
