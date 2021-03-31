Smile of the Day 03.31.21

Kaidynn Newton, Muskogee
Kaidynn smiles "playing with his toys or playing around with his mother."
age 75. Linguist. Died March 29th in Tahlequah, OK. Services April 1st at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Keener Cemetery. Visitation March 31st from 1:00pm until 4:00pm wake at 4:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
80, Masonry Contractor, passed Tuesday, March 23, 2021 Memorial service: 10AM, Monday, March 29, 2021 @ Muskogee Church of Christ Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee
