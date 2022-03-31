Smile of the Day 03.31.22

Laiklen Wyatt, Muskogee
Melissa Jenkins said Laiklen was having a calm day at the Centennial Park Market and Craft Fair in Fort Gibson.
Larry Wayne Nelson born September 18, 1947 passed on March 23, 2022 in Muskogee, Ok. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Council Hill Cemetery. A graveside service will be held from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM on 2022-04-02 at Council Hill Cemetery, Council H…
in his 78th year, dozed into eternity on 3/26/2022. Final Tribute will be on 4/2/2022 at 10:00AM Christ Kingdom Builders in Muskogee. Visitation 4/1/2022 from 2PM until 6PM. Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. - Muskogee Chapel. biglowfunerals.com
82, dozed into eternal rest on 3/22/2022. Final Farewell will be on 4/2/2022 at First Baptist Church-Haskell at 2PM . Visitation 4/1/2022 from 1PM until 6PM Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc.- Muskogee Chapel. biglowfunerals.com
76, Business owner of Jani-Klean, passed Thursday, 3/24/2022 Family will receive friends 6-8PM, Thursday, 3/31/22 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Service: 1PM, Friday, 4/1/22 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK
