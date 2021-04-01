Smile of the Day 04.01.21

Heather Jones, Muskogee
"Seeing my students successful. When the light bulb comes on and they figure out what they want to do."
75, Welding Supply Salesman, passed March 25, 2021. Services will be at Mountain Springs Community Church, 11AM, on April 18, 2021, in Valley View, Texas.
age 75. Linguist. Died March 29th in Tahlequah, OK. Services April 1st at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Keener Cemetery. Visitation March 31st from 1:00pm until 4:00pm wake at 4:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
