Smile of the Day 04.02.21

Austin Givens, Braggs
Austin's dad James says "what makes him smile is picking on his little sister and when he is fixing to be mischievous."
Robert Locke Marshall, Sr. , 70 years of age, died on Saturday March 27, 2021 in Vinita. United States Army Veteran. No Services are planned at this time. Burckhalter-Highsmith Funeral and Cremation Services of Vinita
70, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Warner, Oklahoma. No services are planned at this time. Garrett Family Funeral Home-Checotah.
75, Welding Supply Salesman, passed March 25, 2021. Services will be at Mountain Springs Community Church, 11AM, on April 18, 2021, in Valley View, Texas.
age 75. Linguist. Died March 29th in Tahlequah, OK. Services April 1st at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Keener Cemetery. Visitation March 31st from 1:00pm until 4:00pm wake at 4:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.