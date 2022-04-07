Smile of the Day 04.07.22

Andrew Blankenship, Muskogee
Andrew's father Daniel said the picture "is from a college visit to Oklahoma Christian University."
88, retired teacher, of Checotah, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022. Services 1:00pm, Friday, April 8, 2022, First Free Will Baptist Church, Checotah. Burial at Greenlawn Cemetery. You may share online condolences with Rubert's family at www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
72, of Sapulpa, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022. Services 10:30am, Friday, April 8, 2022 Serenity Chapel of Garrett Family Funeral Home Checotah. Burial at Greenlawn Cemetery. You may share online condolences with Linda's family at www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
94, homemaker, passed away March 29, 2022. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022 at Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum in Muskogee. Hunn Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Checotah.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.