Smile of the Day 04.08.22

Emily Barber, Muskogee
Emily's mom Michelle says "being with her dad playing video games" makes Emily smile.
Helen Elizabeth McConnell, after 94 years, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from her home in Boynton. Service arrangements are pending with the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee.
Juanita M. Smith, in her 81st year, dozed into eternal peace on Monday. You may visit her Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Celebratory Farewell Saturday, 10:00 AM, LifePoint Church. biglowfunerals.com
With great sadness we announce the passing of Christine Julia Hendricks on April 3, 2022 in Edmond, Ok. Services will be held at Timothy Baptist Church on Tuesday April 12, 2022 at 1:00pm.
88, retired teacher, of Checotah, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022. Services 1:00pm, Friday, April 8, 2022, First Free Will Baptist Church, Checotah. Burial at Greenlawn Cemetery. You may share online condolences with Rubert's family at www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
72, of Sapulpa, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022. Services 10:30am, Friday, April 8, 2022 Serenity Chapel of Garrett Family Funeral Home Checotah. Burial at Greenlawn Cemetery. You may share online condolences with Linda's family at www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
