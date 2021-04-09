Smile of the Day 04.09.21

Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 44F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 44F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.