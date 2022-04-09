Smile of the Day 04.09.22

Jackson Broaderick, Muskogee
Jackson's mother Leslie said Jackson "was excited to take the top off of our Jeep."
age 49, died Sunday April 3, 2022. Services 1:00 pm Monday, April 11, 2022 at Oasis Community Church. Viewing and visitation Sunday from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Mary Ellen Green, 73, passed away peacefully at her home on March 21, 2022 with her husband and kids by her side. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Tulsa.
Helen Elizabeth McConnell, after 94 years, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from her home in Boynton. Service arrangements are pending with the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee.
