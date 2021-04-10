Smile of the Day 04.10.21

Dan Mayes, 65, of Oktaha, OK passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 in Oktaha. Dan was born in Muskogee, OK on September 24, 1955 the son of Thomas Mayes Sr. and Ivan Mayes (Harvel). Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, April 9, 2021 at South Bethel Cemetery located 2 Miles West and …