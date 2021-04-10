Smile of the Day 04.10.21

Gunner Crossland, Checotah
Gunner's grandma Roxy, whom he calls "memaw," says "warm weather to play outside in and fishing" makes him smile.
60, Senior Millwright, Georgia Pacific, passed Thursday 04/08/2021. Visitation with family receiving friends 5PM-7PM Monday 04/12/2021 at funeral home. Services 12:30PM Tuesday 04/13/2021 New Hope Assembly, Muskogee. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home. Online condolences clifforddgarrett…
93, HB Egan Foreman, passed Wednesday, April 7, 2021 Graveside service: 10AM, Monday, April 12, 2021 @ South Bethel Cemetery, Braggs, OK Funeral Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK
Dan Mayes, 65, of Oktaha, OK passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 in Oktaha. Dan was born in Muskogee, OK on September 24, 1955 the son of Thomas Mayes Sr. and Ivan Mayes (Harvel). Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, April 9, 2021 at South Bethel Cemetery located 2 Miles West and …
74, passed away on 4/6/2021 in Checotah. Viewing 9-4 Thursday, 4/8/2021 Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. Service 1 PM Friday, 4/9/2021 Texanna Assembly of God Church, Texanna. Burial in Triplett Cemetery. Garrett Family Funeral Home-Checotah.
