Smile of the Day 04.12.22

Autumn Hayes, Muskogee
Crystal Robinson says Autumn is a junior in high school.
Updated: April 12, 2022 @ 11:47 am
Marilyn Sue Summers of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, passed away on April 5, 2022, at the age of 81. She was born in Oklahoma City to Clare and Ramona (Shaw) Smith. After graduating from Harding High School and the University of Oklahoma, she moved to Muskogee. She met her future husband, Hardy S…
RITA LOUISE - age 65 of Tahlequah, OK. Massage Therapist. Died Sunday, April 10th, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Memorail services Tuesday, April 12th, 2022 at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
80, Child Nutrition for public schools, passed Friday 4/8/22 Family to greet friend 5-7PM, Wednesday, 4/13 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Service: 2PM, Thursday, 4/14 @ Greenhill Cemetery Pavilion Services by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee
age 49, died Sunday April 3, 2022. Services 1:00 pm Monday, April 11, 2022 at Oasis Community Church. Viewing and visitation Sunday from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
