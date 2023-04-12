Smile of the Day 04.12.23

Sunny. High around 80F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 12, 2023 @ 10:24 am
Grace
Priscilla Grace, Muskogee
Priscilla's grandmother Kris says about Priscilla "her momma makes her smile."
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.