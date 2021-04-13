Smile of the Day 04.13.21

Peter Gentry, Gore
"I like to go fishing sometimes."
51, Dishwasher at Domino's Pizza, passed away Thursday, 04/08/2021. Service Info:10AM, Wednesday, 04/14/2021 at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Visitation: 9AM-8PM, Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
William Harvey "Bill" Ricketts, 87, of Muskogee passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Born September 26, 1933 in Syracuse, Kansas, Bill was the youngest son of John Calvin Ricketts and Sarah Agnes (Gallagher) Ricketts. He called Muskogee home from the age of 3, attending Muskogee Public S…
60, Senior Millwright for Georgia Pacific, passed Thursday 04/08/2021. Services 12:30PM Tuesday 04/13/2021 at New Hope Assembly, Muskogee. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
