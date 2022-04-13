Smile of the Day 04.13.22

Bentley Joe Abell, Checotah
Bentley's mom Billie Jo says Bentley celebrated his fifth birthday on April 5.
76, Public School Teacher, passed Sunday, 4/10/22 Family will greet friends 6-8PM, Thursday 4/14/22 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Service: 2PM, Friday, 4/15/22 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee OK
LENA SANDY REAGAN - age 85. Loan Clerk. Died Sunday, April 10th, 2022 in Tulsa, OK. Graveside services, Friday April 15, 2022, 10:00 am, IOOF Cemetery Hulbert, OK. Under the direction of Reed Culver Funeral Home.
70, HR Specialist at Greenleaf Nursery, passed Sunday, 04/10/2022. Service Info:10AM, Friday, 04/15/2022 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
Marilyn Sue Summers of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, passed away on April 5, 2022, at the age of 81. She was born in Oklahoma City to Clare and Ramona (Shaw) Smith. After graduating from Harding High School and the University of Oklahoma, she moved to Muskogee. She met her future husband, Hardy S…
