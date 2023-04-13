Smile of the Day 04.13.23

Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 13, 2023 @ 10:08 am
Toyebo
Paisley Toyebo, Muskogee
Allyssa Toyebo said Paisley is smiling "because of her new boots, rain jacket and umbrella from her 'Geemaw' Alice Lewis!"
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.