Smile of the Day 04.14.22

Tony Montoya, Muskogee
Tony celebrated his 17th birthday on Tuesday at Civitan Park.
Helen Elizabeth McConnell, 94, Boynton resident, left us April 5, 2022. You may visit Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc.-Muskogee. Her Final Hour, Saturday, 10:00 AM, Timothy Baptist Church, Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Funeral Services will be 1:00pm Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Fellowship Bible Church, 1411 E. Poplar St, Ft. Gibson, OK under the direction of Hibbs Funeral Home.
83, Braggs, Retired Accountant at American Airlines. Visitation Thursday 04/14/2022 family receiving friends 5PM-7PM at funeral home. Service 1PM Friday, 04/15/2022 Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home Chapel, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
76, Public School Teacher, passed Sunday, 4/10/22 Family will greet friends 6-8PM, Thursday 4/14/22 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Service: 2PM, Friday, 4/15/22 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee OK
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.