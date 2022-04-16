Smile of the Day 04.16.22

Jeydon Sourjohn, Muskogee
Jeydon's mom Alexandra says "trucks and his Mama give him the biggest smiles."
Updated: April 16, 2022 @ 11:48 am
Funeral Services 1:00pm Wednesday at Fellowship Bible Church, Ft. Gibson, under the direction of Hibbs Funeral Home. Visitation Tuesday 1-8pm with family present 5-7pm to greet friends at Shipman Funeral Home, 1325 N York, Muskogee.
57, City of Muskogee Firefighter, passed Sunday, April 10, 2022 Memorial service: 10AM, Tuesday, April 19, 2022 @ Boulevard Christian Church, Muskogee Service will be livestreamed on Boulevard Christian Church facebook page Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee
25, aerospace engineer, formerly of Checotah, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Celebration of Life Service 10:00am, Saturday, April 16, 2022, First Free Will Baptist Church, Checotah. You may share online condolences with Felicia's family at www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
Helen Elizabeth McConnell, 94, Boynton resident, left us April 5, 2022. You may visit Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc.-Muskogee. Her Final Hour, Saturday, 10:00 AM, Timothy Baptist Church, Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
