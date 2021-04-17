Smile of the Day 04.17.21

Garrett Burch, Muskogee
Virgil Ray Irwin, age 85, passed away April 13, 2021. No Services
89, Retired Glass Packer for Brockway Glass, passed Sunday, 04/11/2021. Service Info: 12PM, Monday, 04/19/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Visitation: 1PM-5PM, Saturday, 04/17/2021 an 1PM-5PM, Sunday, 04/18/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
age 88, a resident of Muskogee transitioned, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Service is scheduled for Thursday, April 15th, 10:00 a.m., Oasis Community Church, 800 W. Peak Blvd, Muskogee, OK . House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee
age 73. Hull Technician Chief. Died April 9th in Little Rock, AR. Services April 17th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Cookson-Proctor Cemetery. Visitation April16th from 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
