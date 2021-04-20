Smile of the Day 04.20.21

Jake Brown, Checotah
Jake's mom Joanna says his 15-inch, 2.25-pound black crappie he caught "is his personal best."
85, Corning Glass retiree, passed away Sunday 04/18/2021. Celebration of Life 1:00PM Wednesday, 04/21/2021, Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home Chapel. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Virgil Ray Irwin, age 85, passed away April 13, 2021. No Services
89, Retired Glass Packer for Brockway Glass, passed Sunday, 04/11/2021. Service Info: 12PM, Monday, 04/19/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Visitation: 1PM-5PM, Saturday, 04/17/2021 an 1PM-5PM, Sunday, 04/18/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
age 88, a resident of Muskogee transitioned, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Service is scheduled for Thursday, April 15th, 10:00 a.m., Oasis Community Church, 800 W. Peak Blvd, Muskogee, OK . House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee
