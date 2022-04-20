Smile of the Day 04.20.22

Naomi Thompson, Muskogee
Naomi's grandmother Christina wants to show off her new granddaughter.
Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 78F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph..
Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: April 20, 2022 @ 9:15 am
79, Fort Gibson, Salesclerk. Visitation Sunday, 04/24/2022 family receiving friends 5PM-7PM at funeral home. Service 10AM Monday, 04/25/2022 at Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home Chapel, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
69, retired surgical technician, passed away on 04/15/2022. A family conducted memorial service will at 1PM, Fri. 04/22/2022 in Coweta, OK. Cornerstone Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral Services 1:00pm Wednesday at Fellowship Bible Church, Ft. Gibson, under the direction of Hibbs Funeral Home. Visitation Tuesday 1-8pm with family present 5-7pm to greet friends at Shipman Funeral Home, 1325 N York, Muskogee.
57, City of Muskogee Firefighter, passed Sunday, April 10, 2022 Memorial service: 10AM, Tuesday, April 19, 2022 @ Boulevard Christian Church, Muskogee Service will be livestreamed on Boulevard Christian Church facebook page Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.