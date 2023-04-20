Smile of the Day 04.20.23

Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph..
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 20, 2023 @ 9:54 am
Hayes
Hensley Hayes, Wainwright
Sharmon Hayes says about Hensley "posing for her fourth birthday pictures makes her smile."
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.