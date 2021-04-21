Smile of the Day 04.21.21

Taylor Owens

EmiLeeAnn Taylor, Fort Gibson

EmiLeeAnn's mom Evelyn says her 7-year-old daughter, along with Evelyn's 21-year-old son Jack, right, "makes my world and that's what makes me happy and smile." 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you