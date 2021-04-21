Smile of the Day 04.21.21

EmiLeeAnn Taylor, Fort Gibson
EmiLeeAnn's mom Evelyn says her 7-year-old daughter, along with Evelyn's 21-year-old son Jack, right, "makes my world and that's what makes me happy and smile."
Hollis Tuggle, 80, left us Saturday from Tulsa. Service of Remembrance Friday, 1:00 PM, Okmulgee Dunbar Jr. High School Auditorium. Visitation Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Okmulgee biglowfunerals.com
Edgar McNac, Jr., 82, left us Thursday, April 15, 2021. Funerall, Saturday, 1:00 PM, Timothy Baptist Church. You may visit him Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Jewel Lee Loyd, 82, left us April 12, 2021 from her home in Coffeyville, Kansas. Tribute Saturday, 11:00 AM, Sardis First Missionary Baptist Church, Coffeyville, Kansas. Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. - Muskogee biglowfunjerals.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.