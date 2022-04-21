Smile of the Day 04.21.22

Brenda Cochran, Muskogee
Brenda's sister Lori says Brenda "loves birthdays!"
Linda Vann, 54, left Monday from Fort Gibson. You may visit her Thursday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc.-Muskogee. Service of Memory Friday, 11:00 AM, Four Mile Branch Baptist Church, Fort Gibson. biglowfunerals.com
Earl Dean Baker, Sr., Muskogee resident, left us April 16, 2022. You may visit Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc-Muskogee. Final Hour Saturday, 10:00 AM, Faith Deliverance Christian Center. biglowfunerals.com
Geneva Johnson Dale, Okmulgee resident, passed April 13, 2022 in Tulsa. You may visit Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Okmulgee. Hour of Remembrance, Saturday, 10:00 AM, First Baptist Church-Central,. biglowfunerals.com
79, Fort Gibson, Salesclerk. Visitation Sunday, 04/24/2022 family receiving friends 5PM-7PM at funeral home. Service 10AM Monday, 04/25/2022 at Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home Chapel, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
69, retired surgical technician, passed away on 04/15/2022. A family conducted memorial service will at 1PM, Fri. 04/22/2022 in Coweta, OK. Cornerstone Funeral Home and Crematory.
