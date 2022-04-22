Smile of the Day 04.22.22

EllaMay Smith, Muskogee
Myrta Smith says EllaMay is a "super happy girl all the time. Best kid EVER!!"
age 66, died April 12, 2022. Graveside service 11 am Saturday April 23, 2022 at Elm Grove Cemetery. Viewing Friday 10 am to 8 pm at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home.
Services for Michael A. Washington will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, April 22 in the Butler Creek Baptist Church of Oktaha.
72, Retired Chemist, passed away Wednesday, 04/20/2022. Service Info: 10:30AM, Monday, 04/25/2022 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home
Linda Vann, 54, left Monday from Fort Gibson. You may visit her Thursday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc.-Muskogee. Service of Memory Friday, 11:00 AM, Four Mile Branch Baptist Church, Fort Gibson. biglowfunerals.com
Earl Dean Baker, Sr., Muskogee resident, left us April 16, 2022. You may visit Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc-Muskogee. Final Hour Saturday, 10:00 AM, Faith Deliverance Christian Center. biglowfunerals.com
