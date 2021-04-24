Smile of the Day 04.24.21

Lexington Easley, Muskogee
Lex's mom Danielle says he smiles at so many things, there are too many to list.
72, passed April 21, 2021. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, April 24, 2021, 2:00 p.m. in the Precious Memories Chapel, House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee, 2200 Military Blvd, Muskogee. House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee
Hollis Tuggle, 80, left us Saturday from Tulsa. Service of Remembrance Friday, 1:00 PM, Okmulgee Dunbar Jr. High School Auditorium. Visitation Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Okmulgee biglowfunerals.com
