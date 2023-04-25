Smile of the Day 04.25.23

Rain likely. Thunder possible. High 54F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: April 25, 2023 @ 11:55 am
Aubrey McCoy
Aubrey McCoy, Muskogee
Candy Wagoner says Aubrey "loves to smile when she is around animals…and family."
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.