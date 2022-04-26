Smile of the Day 04.26.22

Tauriel Downs, Muskogee
Tauriel likes helping out in the kitchen.
JON WARD GARCIA - 66 of Tahlequah, OK. Biomedical Engineer. Died Tuesday, April 5th, 2022, in Camdenton, MO. Graveside services Saturday, April 23rd, 2022 at 1:00pm at Tahlequah City Cemetery Pavilion. Arrangements with Reed Culver Funeral Home
age 66, died April 12, 2022. Graveside service 11 am Saturday April 23, 2022 at Elm Grove Cemetery. Viewing Friday 10 am to 8 pm at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home.
Services for Michael A. Washington will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, April 22 in the Butler Creek Baptist Church of Oktaha.
