Smile of the Day 04.28.21

Regena Naus, Muskogee
"Working at Hoos Pediatrics and working in my garden put a smile on my face."
Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. High 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Localized flooding is possible.
Updated: April 28, 2021 @ 9:27 am
72, departed this life April 21, 2021. Graveside services to be held April 30, 2021; 2:30 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery in Muskogee.
94, Homemaker, passed Saturday, April 24, 2021 family will receive friends 6-8PM, Thursday, April 29, 2021 @ Cornerstone FH Service: 10AM, Friday, April 30, 2021 @ Mountain View Baptist Church Services by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee
74, Retired College Professor at Connors State College, passed Saturday, April 24, 2021. Service Info: 11AM, Friday, 04/30/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation: 4PM-7PM, Thursday, 04/29/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.