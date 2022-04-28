Smile of the Day 04.28.22

Callan Reagor and McKinleigh Berry, Okay
Cousins Callan and McKinleigh at the Hilldale basketball league.
age 52, of Broken Arrow, OK transitioned, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Service Saturday, April 30th, 11a.m., First Baptist Church, Haskell, OK. Visitation, Friday, April 29th, House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee, 1p.m.- 6p.m. House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee
Linda Vann, 54, Fort Gibson Resident, Left us Monday April 18, 2022, visitation Thursday from 1:00PM to 6:00PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors-Muskogee, Funeral Friday at 10:00AM at Four Mile Branch Baptist Church
85, retired substation repair man for OG&E, passed away on 04/25/2022. Service information: 10AM, Thursday, 04/28/2022 at Muskogee Church of Christ. Cornerstone Funeral Home and Crematory.
