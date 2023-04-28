Smile of the Day 04.28.23

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 67F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: April 28, 2023 @ 9:16 am
Buck
Greyson Buck, Checotah
Valerie Buncik says about Greyson "his mommy and Papa make him smile the biggest smiles ever."
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.