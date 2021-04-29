Smile of the Day 04.29.21

Jacob Sellars, Muskogee
Retired machinist for Baker Oil Tools, U.S. Army Veteran. Visitation 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home, Haskell, OK. Graveside Services, 2:00 P.M. Friday, April 30, 2021 at Vernon Cemetery, Coweta, Oklahoma.
65, Landscaper, passed Monday, April 26, 2021 No services planned Cremation services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee
72, departed this life April 21, 2021. Graveside services to be held April 30, 2021; 2:30 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery in Muskogee.
94, Homemaker, passed Saturday, April 24, 2021 family will receive friends 6-8PM, Thursday, April 29, 2021 @ Cornerstone FH Service: 10AM, Friday, April 30, 2021 @ Mountain View Baptist Church Services by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee
