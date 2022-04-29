Smile of the Day 04.29.22

Santiago Espinosa, Muskogee
Santiago's grandmother Jennifer Zardeneta says Santiago "loves being outside. This picture was taken when he went hiking with his mom and aunt."
Cloudy and becoming windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 78F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..
Thunderstorms...possibly severe, especially early. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 62F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: April 29, 2022 @ 9:40 am
86, Buyer for Walmart, passed Saturday, March 5, 2022 Memorial service: 1PM, Saturday, April 30, 2022 @ Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa, Oklahoma Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, Oklahoma
87, Fort Gibson, Leisure Pools Owner. Memorial service 10:30AM Saturday, 04/30/2022 at Boulevard Christian Church, Muskogee. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
age 52, of Broken Arrow, OK transitioned, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Service Saturday, April 30th, 11a.m., First Baptist Church, Haskell, OK. Visitation, Friday, April 29th, House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee, 1p.m.- 6p.m. House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee
Linda Vann, 54, Fort Gibson Resident, Left us Monday April 18, 2022, visitation Thursday from 1:00PM to 6:00PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors-Muskogee, Funeral Friday at 10:00AM at Four Mile Branch Baptist Church
