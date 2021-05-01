Smile of the Day 05.01.21

Malire Anna Nicole Clark, Fort Gibson
Malire's grandmother Nicole says what makers Malire smile is "her dog and her family."
71, Self Employed Handyman, passed Tuesday, 04/27/2021. No services at this time.
66, Administrative Assistant at Bacone, passed Tuesday, 04/20/2021. Service Info: 2PM, Monday, 05/03/2021, at Muskogee First United Methodist Church. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
Retired machinist for Baker Oil Tools, U.S. Army Veteran. Visitation 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home, Haskell, OK. Graveside Services, 2:00 P.M. Friday, April 30, 2021 at Vernon Cemetery, Coweta, Oklahoma.
65, Landscaper, passed Monday, April 26, 2021 No services planned Cremation services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee
