Smile of the Day 05.02.23

Sunny. High 74F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..
A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 2, 2023 @ 11:52 am
Starkeys
Gracee and Addyson Starkey, Muskogee
Candi Whittiker says about the sisters "their animals make them smile!"
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.