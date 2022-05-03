Smile of the Day 05.03.22

Alexis Sergio, Chapman, Kansas
Alexis' mom Ginny Bebee says Alexis loves "playing with dolls and coloring, swimming, and video chatting her daddy."
79 of Muskogee, OK. Waitress. Died April 27th, 2022 in Cookson, OK. Graveside services Wednesday May 4th, 2022, 1:30 pm, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022, 4:00pm -7:00pm, Timothy Baptist Church in Muskogee, OK.
Reverend Terry Garrett, in his 64th year, Surrendered his Soul Tuesday from Tulsa. His Sacred Farewell, 10:00 AM, April 30, 2022, Worship Community Center, and until then, he will rest in Oak Hill Cemetery, Talladega, Alabama. biglowfunerals.com
91, Retired Manager at Ready Mix Concrete, passed 04/26/2022. Funeral Service:1 PM, Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home
