Smile of the Day 05.07.22

Larry Ross, Miles Clark, Muskogee
Larry, left, takes his grandson Miles around the Thunderbird Speedway track in his "Vintage 55 Chevy Hobby Stock Car."
86, Rancher, of Checotah, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Memorial Service 10:00am, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at First United Methodist Church Checotah. You may share online condolences with Richard's family at www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
92, Homemaker, passed Sunday, April 17, 2022 Memorial service: 11AM, Friday, May 6, 2022 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, Oklahoma
Phyllis Marie Hill, 61, Minister of Music, "slept away" April 28, 2022. You may visit Friday, 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Her Worship Celebration, Saturday, 10:00 AM, Boulevard Christian Church. biglowfunerals.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.