Smile of the Day 05.08.21

Chris Deer, Muskogee
Mostly sunny early then partly cloudy and windy this afternoon. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: May 8, 2021 @ 9:23 am
42, City of Muskogee employee, passed Saturday, May 1, 2021 Memorial Service: 2pm, Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel
77, Genealogist Researcher, passed Wednesday May 5, 2021 No services planned Cremation services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK
70, Retired Fire Chief at Muskogee Fire Department, passed Wednesday, 05/05/2021. Service Info:10AM, Tuesday, 05/11/2021 at Muskogee First Baptist Church. Visitation: 6PM-8PM, Monday, 05/10, 2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
