Smile of the Day 05.08.21

Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Mostly sunny early then partly cloudy and windy this afternoon. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.