Smile of the Day 05.11.22

Jeremiah Blankenship, Muskogee
Jeremiah's mother Kellie took this photo of her son after spotting a flower.
Harold Dean Derks, 86, banker, died Friday, May 6th. Visitation 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Friday, May 13th, Floral Haven Funeral Home. Graveside 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 14th, Memorial Park Cemetery, Muskogee. Floral Haven Funeral Home
101 years. Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 P.M., Wednesday at Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home. Services are scheduled for 2:00 P.M., Thursday at Central Church of Christ in Haskell with burial at Haskell Cemetery. Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.