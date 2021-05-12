Smile of the Day 05.12.21

Jamarion Davidson, Muskogee
Jamarion's friend Baylor says "anything involving music and singing, and photography makes Jamarion Davidson smile."
71, Muskogee Public Schools, Maintenance ,passed Wednesday, May 5, 2021 Memorial Service: 4:30 pm, Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel
42, City of Muskogee employee, passed Saturday, May 1, 2021 Memorial Service: 2pm, Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel
77, Genealogist Researcher, passed Wednesday May 5, 2021 No services planned Cremation services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.