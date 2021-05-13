Smile of the Day 05.13.21

Yajaira Rosario, Muskogee
"I love working with the little kids at Muskogee County Head Start."
age 36. IT Specialist. Died May 6th in Tulsa, OK. Memorial Services May 17th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
71, Muskogee Public Schools, Maintenance ,passed Wednesday, May 5, 2021 Memorial Service: 4:30 pm, Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel
42, City of Muskogee employee, passed Saturday, May 1, 2021 Memorial Service: 2pm, Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel
