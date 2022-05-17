Smile of the Day 05.17.22

Alyssa White, Muskogee
Alyssa's mom Christie said they were "loving that last snow we had."
65, of Checotah, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, Family will greet friends 4:00pm-6:00pm, Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. Service: 2:00pm, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Oktaha Gospel Church, burial at Oktaha Cemetery.
75, School Teacher, passed away Tuesday 5/10/22 Family will receive friends 1-5PM, Saturday 5/14 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Funeral Service: 2PM, Monday, 5/16 @ Eastern Heights Baptist Church, Muskogee Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK
