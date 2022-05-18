Smile of the Day 05.18.22

Harper Herx, Warner
Harper's mother Ashlee took the photo of Harper smiling with the big bow in her hair.
79, of Fort Gibson entered Eternal Rest on May 14, 2022. You may visit Thursday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Graveside Ceremony, Friday, 11:00 AM, Citizens Cemetery Fort Gibson. biglowfunerals.com
56, of Muskogee peacefully transitioned on May 15, 2022. You may visit him Thursday, 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. His Life Celebration, Friday, 1:00 PM, Dean's Chapel Baptist Church. biglowfunerals.com
65, of Checotah, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, Family will greet friends 4:00pm-6:00pm, Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. Service: 2:00pm, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Oktaha Gospel Church, burial at Oktaha Cemetery.
