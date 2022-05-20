Smile of the Day 05.20.22

DIXIE LOUISE CHARLES - 84 of Tahlequah. Dietician. Died May 18, 2022 in Fort Gibson. Funeral services May 23rd, 2022, 2:00 pm, Reed Culver Funeral Home. Interment at Price Cemetery. Visitation May 22nd, 2022, 1:00pm - 6:00pm.
63, of Muskogee peacefully slipped into Eternity on May 17, 2022. Visitation: Wednesday, May 25, 2022 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors Graveside: May 26, 2022, 11:00 AM Ft. Gibson Nat'l Cemetery. biglowfunerals.com
