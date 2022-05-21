Smile of the Day 05.21.22

Major Fetty, Fort Gibson
Major's grandmother Katherine sent this in when she first met her grandson "when he was living in Houston, Texas."
67, Pressman for printing company, passed Sunday, May 15, 2022 Memorial service: 11AM, Monday, May 23, 2022 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK
DIXIE LOUISE CHARLES - 84 of Tahlequah. Dietician. Died May 18, 2022 in Fort Gibson. Funeral services May 23rd, 2022, 2:00 pm, Reed Culver Funeral Home. Interment at Price Cemetery. Visitation May 22nd, 2022, 1:00pm - 6:00pm.
GREGG TAYLOR - Age 62 of Welling, OK. Mechanic. Died Monday, May 16th, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside service Tuesday May 24th, 2022, 10:00am at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
