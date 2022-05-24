Smile of the Day 05.24.22

Weston Lafave, Muskogee
Mackenzie Jeffries sent in this picture of Weston from Valentine's Day.
Updated: May 24, 2022 @ 10:37 am
67, Pressman for printing company, passed Sunday, May 15, 2022 Memorial service: 11AM, Monday, May 23, 2022 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK
