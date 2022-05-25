Smile of the Day 05.25.22

Avrie Johnson, Wagoner
Avrie's mom, Jennifer, took this picture of her daughter having fun on a swing at the park.
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 63F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 25, 2022 @ 11:29 am
78, Muskogee, retired Educator, passed away Tuesday 5/17/2022. Graveside service, 2:00PM, Thursday 5/26/2022 Greenhill Cemetery Pavilion. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences, clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
56, of Muskogee dozed into Eternal Rest on May 19, 2022. Visitation: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors Her Farewell: May 27, 2022, Eleventh Hour Timothy Baptist Church. biglowfunerals.com
98, Hulbert, retired, passed Saturday 5/21/2022, Visitation family receiving friends 5PM-7PM Monday 05/30/22 at Funeral Home. Graveside service, 1:30PM, Tuesday 5/31/2022 at Fort Gibson National Cemetery Pavilion. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Condolences, clifforddgar…
