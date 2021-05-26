Smile of the Day 05.26.21

Vincent Satterfield, Muskogee
"I like to play with my Xbox."
Robert Louis Jenkins, 82, left May 20, 2021. Service of Memory Thursday, June 3, 2021, 12:00 Noon, Chapel of Peace, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., Okmulgee. biglowfunerals.com
Tony Rodell Jimerson, 53, left May 20, 2021. His Hour of Remembrance, Saturday, May 29, 2021 High Noon, Divine Love Christian Fellowship. Visitation Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. biglowfunerals.com
Mrs. Mary Katherine Underwood, in her 78th year, finished her time on earth Sunday morning, May 23, 2021 from Tulsa, Oklahoma. Service arrangements are pending with the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Mr. Michael Courtni Scott, Jr., in his 49th year, dozed into eternal slumber on Monday, May 24, 2021 from Tulsa, Oklahoma. Service arrangements are pending with the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee.
